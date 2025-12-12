Karpus Management Inc. Has $41.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

