Danaher Corporation $DHR is Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Danaher stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

