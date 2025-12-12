Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,837 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $7,486,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $633.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.35. The firm has a market cap of $788.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.