Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.46 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 2360420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

