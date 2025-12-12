Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.00. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $11.0750, with a volume of 8,367 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Neste OYJ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Stock Performance

Neste OYJ Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste OYJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste OYJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.