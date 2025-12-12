Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 26.3% – Here’s What Happened

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 124,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 26.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

