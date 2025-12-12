Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.7175 and last traded at $22.7175, with a volume of 288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.1175.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

