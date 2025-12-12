Card Factory (LON:CARD) Trading Down 25.1% – What’s Next?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.90 and last traded at GBX 72.20. Approximately 39,517,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,536% from the average daily volume of 1,499,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.33.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARD

Card Factory Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.23.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.