Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.30.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $505.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

