Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Egon Durban Sells 71,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

