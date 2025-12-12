abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Issues Earnings Results

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 77.86%.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%

LON ANII opened at GBX 774 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £347.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.46. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 663.37 and a one year high of GBX 834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn New India Investment Trust

In other abrdn New India Investment Trust news, insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 632 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 790 per share, with a total value of £4,992.80. Also, insider David Simpson bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 799 per share, for a total transaction of £25,967.50. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

