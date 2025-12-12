Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $86.46 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $86,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 392,352 shares of company stock worth $82,994,387 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $258.46 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $264.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.