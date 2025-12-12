Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,801 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $503.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

