Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fortive by 51.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,173,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,157,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,043,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.