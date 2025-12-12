Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Director Leah Henderson Sells 1,050 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Leah Henderson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,075 shares in the company, valued at $589,475. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,882,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

