1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) VP John Griffith Sells 1,900 Shares

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) VP John Griffith sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $125,419.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,355,075.76. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.66. 1st Source Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded 1st Source from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 8.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 0.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

