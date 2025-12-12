Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Insider Pascal Blampain Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Blampain sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00.

Matsa Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -5,584.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Matsa Resources Company Profile

See Also

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, lithium, tin, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Lake Carey Gold project that comprises approximately 449 square kilometers of prospective tenements within the Laverton Tectonic Zone of the Kurnalpi Terrane in Western Australia's eastern goldfields region, as well as Devon, Fortitude North, Fortitude Stage 2 Gold Mine, and Red October projects located in Australia.

