Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Insider Pascal Blampain Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Blampain sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00.
Matsa Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -5,584.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Matsa Resources Company Profile
