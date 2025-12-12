Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) CFO Daniel Luke Smith Acquires 11,503 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Luke Smith acquired 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $50,613.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,400. The trade was a 95.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Luke Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Daniel Luke Smith bought 5,761 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,253.81.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Luke Smith bought 2,500 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith purchased 3,736 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $15,467.04.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Luke Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $29,470.00.

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.45 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The company had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

