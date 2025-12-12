Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $59.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BAC opened at $54.70 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

