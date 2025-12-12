The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Reduced by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $97.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.