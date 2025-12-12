lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $303.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.50. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

