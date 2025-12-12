Parkwood LLC Purchases 215,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 458.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,260,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

