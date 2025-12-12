The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $155.32 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $155,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

GD stock opened at $341.08 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

