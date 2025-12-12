Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $36.94 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,715 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

