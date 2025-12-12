Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 40,476 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $564.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $554.36 and its 200 day moving average is $566.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

