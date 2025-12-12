First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTC opened at $163.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $113.13 and a one year high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
