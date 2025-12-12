First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTC opened at $163.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $113.13 and a one year high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

