First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $33.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

