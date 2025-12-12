First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 56.6% increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $134.60 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

