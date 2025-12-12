First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
