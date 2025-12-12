First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 42.9% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.79 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $112.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71.
