First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 42.9% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.79 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $112.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

