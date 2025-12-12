First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 4.3% increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,644,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

