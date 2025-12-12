First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
