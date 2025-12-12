Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Purchases Shares of 11,190 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,835,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 183,528 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 215,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

