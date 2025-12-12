Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Takes $40.23 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,234,000. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Accenture by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 56,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

