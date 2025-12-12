Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $6 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $317.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

