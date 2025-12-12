Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,022.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $884.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.09 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $916.84 and its 200 day moving average is $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

