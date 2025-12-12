Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $106.03 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

Insider Activity

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The firm had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceTitan news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 57,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $6,759,879.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,166,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,751,018.12. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,569 shares of company stock worth $53,024,237. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

