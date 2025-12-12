Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

