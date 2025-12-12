Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 25.3% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 579,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 129,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Triumph Gold Stock Up 13.7%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.52.
About Triumph Gold
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Gold
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Canadian Oil Stocks That Are Filling the Heavy Crude Gap
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.