Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $3.47 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.54.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,043 shares of company stock worth $60,816,225. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.