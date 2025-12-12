Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick Alexander Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,152.26. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $173.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Landmark Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Landmark Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Landmark Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on LARK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8,612.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.