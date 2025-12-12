Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Director Purchases $846,116.64 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GPN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

