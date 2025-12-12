CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Director William Burke Sells 32,728 Shares of Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director William Burke sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $720,670.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,949.82. This trade represents a 65.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Get CeriBell alerts:

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CeriBell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares in the last quarter. Yu Fan boosted its position in CeriBell by 10.7% during the second quarter. Yu Fan now owns 1,353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 2.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 817,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 196,299 shares during the last quarter.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.