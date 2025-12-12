Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) EVP Melissa Thomas Sells 22,082 Shares of Stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) EVP Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $547,854.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,201.60. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,180,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 56,275 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

