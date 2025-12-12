Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,715.24. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

