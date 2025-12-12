Mizuho Raises Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target to $27.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of DEC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $742.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,108,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,478,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 767,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

