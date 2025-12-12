Argan (NYSE:AGX) Director James Quinn Sells 1,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director James Quinn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.04, for a total value of $328,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Up 1.4%

AGX opened at $330.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average of $258.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.02 and a 52-week high of $399.30.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $251.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 810.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,581 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $18,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.20.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

