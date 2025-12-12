Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 88,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

