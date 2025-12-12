Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 43.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 320,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 237,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,134,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,504,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

