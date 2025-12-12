Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 3,785,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,169,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

